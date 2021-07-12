Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Up to $49.20

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.20, but opened at $53.06. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $44.31, with a volume of 699,483 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.32.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.86) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

