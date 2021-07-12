Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $4.03 Billion Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 250.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,964,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 4.27% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,028,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 408.2% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,984,000 after buying an additional 54,730 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,870,000 after buying an additional 34,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,373,000 after buying an additional 55,492 shares in the last quarter. 42.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $5.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $380.00. The stock had a trading volume of 61,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,173,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.48 and a beta of -1.47. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $343.10.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZM. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.07.

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,250,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,907 shares of company stock worth $78,370,241. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.