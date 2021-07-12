Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Shares Gap Up to $104.82

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $104.82, but opened at $109.74. Annovis Bio shares last traded at $116.41, with a volume of 1,496 shares changing hands.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Annovis Bio from $45.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANVS. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio during the first quarter worth about $409,000. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

