Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Shares Gap Up to $104.82

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $104.82, but opened at $109.74. Annovis Bio shares last traded at $116.41, with a volume of 1,496 shares changing hands.
Separately, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Annovis Bio from $45.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.02.
About Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS)
Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.
