Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 3,586,511 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,266,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,586,511 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 4.51% of Chubb worth $3,201,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $976,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Chubb by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.48. 28,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,449. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.07. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. raised their price target on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.53.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

