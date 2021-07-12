Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,841,583 shares during the quarter. Snap accounts for about 0.7% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 8.48% of Snap worth $6,758,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Snap by 200.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Snap by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in Snap by 45.6% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNAP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $141,216.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,272.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $14,937,016.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,996,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,550,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,209,139 shares of company stock worth $261,815,984 over the last three months.

Shares of SNAP traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.73. 211,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,216,586. The company has a market cap of $101.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.87.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

