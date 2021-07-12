Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,537,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,334,298 shares during the period. Global Payments makes up 0.9% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.15% of Global Payments worth $9,179,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in Global Payments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $189.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,486. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.20. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.67.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

