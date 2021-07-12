Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Gap Up to $14.62

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.62, but opened at $15.13. Laureate Education shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 3,940 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.80 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 57.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,135 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Laureate Education by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,916,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,461,000 after purchasing an additional 123,799 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Laureate Education by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 21,362 shares in the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laureate Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.