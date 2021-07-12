Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index Increases Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target to $215.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.64% from the company’s previous close.

RJF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Raymond James from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.67.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,076. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $65.81 and a 12-month high of $138.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $245,939.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 83.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.