Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $5.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $52.98 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.48.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

