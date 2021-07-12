Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Takes $434,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.42.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM opened at $199.49 on Monday. 3M has a 52-week low of $148.80 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.53.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.