Weld Capital Management LLC Sells 1,469 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Weld Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Datadog by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Datadog by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 81,088 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $6,590,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,705,438.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $935,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 104,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,547,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 489,291 shares of company stock valued at $42,443,044 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

DDOG opened at $108.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of -772.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.20. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DDOG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.74.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

