Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.08.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $125.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $92.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.61. Prologis has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

