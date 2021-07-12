Weld Capital Management LLC Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Weld Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,330,918,000 after acquiring an additional 37,109 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,274,000 after buying an additional 675,466 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after buying an additional 149,584 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,087,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $399,858,000 after buying an additional 41,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,431,000 after acquiring an additional 151,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422 in the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DPZ. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index restated a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.85.

NYSE DPZ opened at $477.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $479.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

