Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1,084.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,992 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KSU. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU traded down $3.95 on Monday, reaching $270.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,522. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.47. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $142.03 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.40.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.