BeiGene, Ltd. (NYSE:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang Sells 1,925 Shares

BeiGene, Ltd. (NYSE:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 1,925 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.97, for a total transaction of $683,317.25.

NYSE BGNE traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $327.79. 1,098 shares of the stock were exchanged.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

