Walleye Capital LLC Sells 4,253 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 363.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 345,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,791,000 after buying an additional 27,592 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THC traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.06. 14,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,521. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 2.61. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $70.75.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on THC. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

In other news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,125,559. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

