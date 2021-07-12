Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 109,060 KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 109,060 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of KB Home as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 100.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 11.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at $211,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KBH traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.66. 9,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,341. KB Home has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

