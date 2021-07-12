Walleye Capital LLC Takes $3.08 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of Edison International stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $57.88. 6,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,664. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.28. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EIX. Barclays boosted their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edison International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.