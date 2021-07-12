Insider Selling: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NYSE:BBBY) COO Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NYSE:BBBY) COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,885 shares.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

