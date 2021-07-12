Stephen Hoge Sells 10,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NYSE:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NYSE:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $2,296,200.00.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $8.60 on Monday, reaching $241.41. 126,562 shares of the company were exchanged.

Get Moderna alerts:

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.