683 Capital Management LLC Has $13.27 Million Stock Position in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,184,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,045 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Immatics worth $13,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Immatics by 139.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immatics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Immatics by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Immatics by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000.

IMTX stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.19. 502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,092. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59. Immatics has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 million. Research analysts forecast that Immatics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Immatics in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Immatics Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

