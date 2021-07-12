683 Capital Management LLC Invests $22.02 Million in Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,022,000. Reinvent Technology Partners Z makes up about 1.2% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 7.65% of Reinvent Technology Partners Z at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Z during the first quarter worth about $5,065,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Z during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Z during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,685,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Z during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. 47.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinvent Technology Partners Z alerts:

RTPZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.97. 308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,380. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.95. Reinvent Technology Partners Z has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $15.05.

Reinvent Technology Partners Z focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Z Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Z and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.