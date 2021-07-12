Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. grew its position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 183,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,678 shares during the quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLDR. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 1st quarter valued at $41,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,796,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,424 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 4th quarter valued at $31,181,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,792,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 4th quarter valued at $14,104,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLDR traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $15.68. 31,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,447,527. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $226,160.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,154.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,256,232.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,950.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,727 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

