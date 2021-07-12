Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,754,000 after acquiring an additional 158,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,428,000 after purchasing an additional 35,894 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,400,000 after purchasing an additional 240,454 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,104,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $406.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,005. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $379.67. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $276.14 and a 1-year high of $408.85.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

