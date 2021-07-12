Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 1,204 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,052 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam increased its stake in salesforce.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $24,633,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after acquiring an additional 212,900 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $1,579,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $919,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,264,293.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $1,149,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,178,019.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 376,954 shares of company stock worth $89,929,356. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $244.64. 18,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,468,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $181.93 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.47. The company has a market capitalization of $226.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

