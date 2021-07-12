Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $5.36 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter worth $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Moody’s by 40.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total transaction of $759,061.80. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,354 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upped their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Moody’s from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.75.

NYSE MCO traded up $1.26 on Monday, reaching $376.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,295. The company has a 50 day moving average of $344.08. The company has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $377.59.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

