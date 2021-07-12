National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.54 Million

Equities analysts expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) to report sales of $227.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $220.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $234.77 million. National Energy Services Reunited reported sales of $203.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full-year sales of $975.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $953.60 million to $997.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Energy Services Reunited.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NESR. Zacks Investment Research raised National Energy Services Reunited from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 739.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter worth about $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 62.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NESR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.70. 1,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,707. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $15.95.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Energy Services Reunited (NESR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.