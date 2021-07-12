Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

MGY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.54. 11,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,752. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 2.62. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $207.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.83 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

