CFM Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 28.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,811 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Caption Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 204,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 65,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 65,468 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,143,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $184.15. The stock had a trading volume of 981 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,005. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $105.07 and a 1-year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $1,960,269.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,806,794.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,850 shares of company stock worth $2,291,630 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.63.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

