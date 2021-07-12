Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,654,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,371,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $520,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,959 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,317,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,420,000 after acquiring an additional 780,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,531,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $291,891,000 after acquiring an additional 359,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $218,733,000. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.87.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 106,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,827,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.14. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

