Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Global X FinTech ETF makes up 4.4% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of FINX stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.30. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,942. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12-month low of $33.14 and a 12-month high of $52.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.60.

