The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,843 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 951,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,255,000 after purchasing an additional 38,877 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Kroger by 24.6% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in The Kroger during the first quarter worth $3,536,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $1,279,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $392,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KR traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $38.50. 52,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,669,045. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

