Quantinno Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,621 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5,243.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 105,186 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,899,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,136,000 after purchasing an additional 112,337 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $706,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $835,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

In other news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,346,090.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785 in the last three months. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Vista Outdoor stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,006. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.71.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.