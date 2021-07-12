Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $111.00 to $125.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Discover Financial Services traded as high as $125.65 and last traded at $125.47, with a volume of 21229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.40.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.39.

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.46.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

