NFJ Investment Group LLC Takes $32.24 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 242,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DTE. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,970,000 after acquiring an additional 789,003 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 220.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,108,000 after acquiring an additional 777,419 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,078,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,413,000 after acquiring an additional 236,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 770,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,607,000 after acquiring an additional 208,507 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

Shares of DTE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,051. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $290.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.96.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

