NFJ Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 426,923 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 426,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,395,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Xcel Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $428,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.74. The company had a trading volume of 53,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,730. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

