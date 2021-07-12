YIELD App (YLD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.70 Million

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. During the last week, YIELD App has traded up 35.6% against the US dollar. One YIELD App coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YIELD App has a total market cap of $50.76 million and $1.70 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00053967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003040 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.89 or 0.00914222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005413 BTC.

About YIELD App

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 119,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 110,164,333 coins. YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

Buying and Selling YIELD App

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

