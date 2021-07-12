UREEQA Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. In the last week, UREEQA has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $864,824.65 and approximately $267,172.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000625 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045361 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00116803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00162572 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,492.85 or 1.00101823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.19 or 0.00974888 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

