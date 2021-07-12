Contrasting XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) & Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT)

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) and Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get XL Fleet alerts:

17.4% of XL Fleet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Strattec Security shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of XL Fleet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Strattec Security shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

XL Fleet has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strattec Security has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares XL Fleet and Strattec Security’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XL Fleet N/A -12.05% -5.67% Strattec Security 2.18% 4.77% 3.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for XL Fleet and Strattec Security, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XL Fleet 0 1 1 0 2.50 Strattec Security 0 0 0 0 N/A

XL Fleet presently has a consensus target price of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 41.10%. Given XL Fleet’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe XL Fleet is more favorable than Strattec Security.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XL Fleet and Strattec Security’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XL Fleet $20.34 million 47.26 -$60.61 million N/A N/A Strattec Security $385.30 million 0.45 -$7.61 million ($0.91) -48.79

Strattec Security has higher revenue and earnings than XL Fleet.

Summary

Strattec Security beats XL Fleet on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XL Fleet

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products. It also provides full service and aftermarket support services for its products. The company markets its products to automotive and light truck original equipment manufacturers, as well as other transportation-related manufacturers; and through wholesale distributors, other marketers, and users of component parts, as well as certain products to non-automotive commercial customers. It also exports its products to Europe, Asia, and South America. Strattec Security Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for XL Fleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Fleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.