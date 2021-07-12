Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will report earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.20. Avery Dennison posted earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year earnings of $8.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $8.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $9.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVY. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.45.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 7,310.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after buying an additional 90,070 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $211.07. 5,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,652. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $110.00 and a 12 month high of $226.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

