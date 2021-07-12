Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Hits New 12-Month High at $101.87

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.87 and last traded at $101.35, with a volume of 4354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.46.

TRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.90.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.40. The firm has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,713,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,686,000 after purchasing an additional 72,260 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,223,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,262,000 after acquiring an additional 173,475 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,178,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,380,000 after acquiring an additional 156,111 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,530,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,566,000 after acquiring an additional 210,524 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at $179,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

