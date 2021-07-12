Zynga Inc. (NYSE:ZNGA) Director Sells $14,111,994.12 in Stock

Zynga Inc. (NYSE:ZNGA) Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $14,111,994.12.

Shares of Zynga stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.63. 202,811 shares of the stock were exchanged.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

