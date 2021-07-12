Appian Way Asset Management LP Invests $7.84 Million in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,563 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,838,000. Union Pacific comprises about 4.0% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.27.

NYSE:UNP opened at $221.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.66 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

