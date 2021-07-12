DAFNA Capital Management LLC Has $7.16 Million Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,553 shares during the period. Neurocrine Biosciences makes up approximately 1.7% of DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $7,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 41.8% during the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 110.3% during the first quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 70,609 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 161.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 202,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,732,000 after purchasing an additional 125,387 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.27. 1,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,873. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.76. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $136.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NBIX. TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

