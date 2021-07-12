Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Trims Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 25.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,785 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,655,000. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,006,000. Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Ventas by 44.6% in the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,182,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,425,000 after buying an additional 672,800 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 3,980.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,360,000 after buying an additional 564,128 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,891,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,257,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VTR traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.23. 77,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,958. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.56, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.28. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.95 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

VTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.