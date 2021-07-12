Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $1.23 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 55.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,906 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 12.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,920,000 after buying an additional 1,085,690 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,995 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Square by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,617,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,941,000 after acquiring an additional 280,345 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.37.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $2,128,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 405,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,274,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,063,985 shares of company stock worth $245,745,401 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $243.50. 113,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,996,502. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.33. The firm has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.93, a PEG ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.14 and a 1-year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

