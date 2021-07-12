Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Post Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the lowest is ($1.14). Hyatt Hotels reported earnings per share of ($1.80) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($5.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.84) to ($4.77). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 59.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on H shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

Shares of NYSE H traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $78.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,164. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.52. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,044.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $151,146.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,716 shares of company stock worth $7,510,619. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

