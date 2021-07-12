Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LEN traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.21. The stock had a trading volume of 16,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,088. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.34.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

