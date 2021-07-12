J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) is Quantinno Capital Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. J2 Global accounts for about 0.7% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in J2 Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in J2 Global by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,046,000 after acquiring an additional 592,736 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth $17,047,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth about $860,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth about $409,000.

Get J2 Global alerts:

Shares of J2 Global stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.31. The stock had a trading volume of 585 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,209. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $143.50.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,778.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JCOM. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

J2 Global Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

See Also: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.