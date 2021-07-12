Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $468,000 Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $726,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,255,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,966 shares of company stock worth $1,066,318. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,870. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.79. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

